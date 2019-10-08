Image copyright Jaime Bunting Photography Image caption "I hope I did his portrait justice and portray the energy he showed on stage," artist Gnasher said

A mural honouring the memory of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has been created at his local football club.

Artist David "Gnasher" Nash created the familiar Flint pose with pierced tongue sticking out at Braintree Town FC in Essex, close to where the singer lived.

Flint died at his home in March, aged 49, as a result of hanging.

More than 52,000 people have seen the artist's Facebook post about the mural, and Flint's band, The Prodigy said on Instagram: "Respect guys."

Staff and supporters at the football club chipped in to pay Mr Nash the fee for his work, which took about seven hours to complete on Monday.

Hertfordshire-based Mr Nash, who has created artwork for West Ham United FC and Xbox, among others, said he had been a fan of The Prodigy since the band's early days "when I was a rave DJ".

"When I first saw Keith Flint on stage it blew me away - his performances always stole the show," he said.

The finished work was described by fans as "outstanding, awesome and stunning"

"His tragic passing really touched me personally," artist Gnasher said

Braintree FC club historian Jon Weaver, who came up with the idea for the artwork, said: "Keith lived locally for most of his life and we wanted to do something for the town.

"We had a space on our water tank next to the grandstand which is ideal for a mural."

There was space on the club's water tank for the tribute

Since the beginning of this season, the sixth-tier National League South team has run on to the pitch to The Prodigy's Firestarter blaring from the PA.

Tuesday night's home game will be the first time fans get to see the new mural.

The Prodigy commented on this Instagram phone, saying "Respect guys"

"We are extremely pleased with Gnasher's outstanding artwork and look forward to seeing the reaction of supporters," Mr Weaver added.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Braintree when Flint's funeral took place in March.