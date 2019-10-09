Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Danny and Jason Gibson were discovered in a house in Wellesley Road

The families of three men found stabbed to death have paid tribute to them.

The bodies of brothers Danny, 31 and Jason Gibson, 35 were found at a house in Wellesley Road, Colchester, on Saturday, while Richard Booth, 35, was discovered dead in a car nearby.

Tom Saunders, 32 of Bounstead Road, Colchester is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with three counts of murder.

Danny and Jason Gibson's family said "our two boys will never be replaced".

Mr Booth, known as Rik, was described by his family as "a wonderful son, brother, father and friend".

His family said: "He would do anything for anyone and even though he didn't have much, he would give you everything he had if you needed it."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Rik Booth was described as "wonderful" by his family

Post-mortem examinations found all three men died from multiple stab wounds, and police said the killings had left the community in shock.

They said the crimes were "a targeted and isolated incident", and the men were "well known to each other".

Mr Saunders is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.