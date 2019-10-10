Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason and Danny Gibson were found dead in a house, while Richard Booth was discovered in a car nearby

Three men who died in a suspected triple murder were stabbed in the neck, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of brothers Danny and Jason Gibson, aged 31 and 35, were found at a house in Wellesley Road, Colchester, on Saturday, while Richard Booth, 35, was discovered dead in a nearby car.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Colchester, has been charged with three counts of murder and possessing a weapon.

The Essex Coroner's Court inquest was adjourned ahead of the court hearings.

Image caption Police were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester on Saturday night

The court heard Jason Gibson's provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the neck, while his brother's was recorded as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Mr Booth was found unresponsive in a vehicle "situated behind Wellesley House flats", coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said.

The cause of his death was recorded as stab wounds to the neck and head, the hearing was told.

Ms Chaffe opened and adjourned the inquests and did not set a date for a full hearing, while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Mr Saunders, of Bounstead Road, is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 20 November.

The family of Mr Booth, known as Rik, has described him as "a wonderful son, brother, father and friend", while the Gibson brothers' family said the men "will never be replaced".