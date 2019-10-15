Image copyright Google Image caption The man died following the crash on Crooked Mile, Waltham Abbey

A second man has been arrested after a car lost control, hit a tree and killed a man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after a black Volkswagen Golf R crashed in Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 08:00 BST on Sunday.

Another man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old from Wood Green, London has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, and failing to report a collision.

Police previously said they had arrested another man in connection with the crash, which happened on Crooked Mile.