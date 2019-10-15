Image caption The family met Ch Insp Matt Cornish who leads the firearms team

Firearms officers helped an expectant mother to hospital after she went into labour in traffic.

Metha Ramanan had initially hoped for a home birth, but after midwives were held up on Saturday she and husband Nava Ramanan rushed to hospital.

But baby Abiman had other ideas and Mrs Ramanan went into labour around 08:00 BST on the A13 at Stanford-le-Hope.

A nearby Essex Police firearms unit was able to get to the family and whisk them off to Basildon Hospital.

Abiman was born weighing 7.2lbs (3.27kg) later the same day.

Mother, father and baby all visited police headquarters in Chelmsford on Tuesday to thank officers for their help.

The youngster, who has a older brother Anjanan, six, was given a knitted toy of a police dog.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Abiman Ramanan weighed 7.2lbs (3.27kg) at birth

Mr Ramanan said: "My family and I can't thank the firearms unit enough for their help at the weekend.

"Our sweet baby boy Abiman was delivered within couple of hours of the lift they kindly provided."

Mrs Ramanan said: "We were on the way to hospital and we were stuck in traffic and on the phone to the ambulance, in the meantime they rang the police. I told them I am going to deliver the baby in the car, I was really scared but I was ready to do that."

Her husband said they had been in traffic for 30 minutes when it became clear Mrs Ramanan was ready to deliver the baby.

"Firearm officers within a short time turned up to support, and they made the immediate decision to take her in their car," he said.

Mr Ramanan said he had been prepared to deliver Abiman, as he had delivered their first, but was relieved he did not have to.

His parents said Abiman was doing "really well" thanks to the officers.