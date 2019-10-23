Image copyright Charlotte Mohamed Image caption Charlotte Mohamed said she was reading through the letters in date order and felt like she had got to know the family

A retired British Army engineer has been reunited with letters he wrote to his wife more than 50 years ago after an appeal to find him.

A box of John Bosworth's handwritten letters from Yemen in 1967 were found in a house in Rayleigh, Essex.

Charlotte Mohamed, whose parents made the discovery, wanted to trace the family to return "their history".

Mr Bosworth, 80, said he instantly recognised the letters and it was a "nice surprise" to have them back.

He was posted to the North Yemen Civil War in 1967 and wrote letters to "my darling Milly, David and Lynda", while the family was stationed in Germany.

Image copyright John Bosworth Image caption John Bosworth in the army and now

His wife Milly died of cancer in the early 1970s, and Mr Bosworth remarried and now lives in Germany. His children David and Lynda and their uncle provided the link to a house thousands of miles away in Essex.

"My elder brother was the owner of the bungalow in Rayleigh," said Mr Bosworth.

"The children went to a boarding school in Essex and would stay with my brother in his loft during the holidays.

"Eventually all my things ended up in boxes in his garage - he sorted it out for me and that's how the letters ended up in the loft for the children.

"They were probably forgotten, and later my brother and his wife moved."

You may also like:

He said he had not known the letters still existed but had been contacted by people as far away as Australia about the story.

Mrs Mohamed, who was contacted by Mr Bosworth after he read the BBC story, said she was "so happy" the letters had been returned.

"It's amazing to think that the letters stayed untouched for all those years," she added.

"It must have been wonderful for the Bosworth family to have them back and I hope that they will be treasured forever."