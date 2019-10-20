Image caption The victim, who was 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man knocked down by a car died in hospital.

The victim, who was 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, at about midnight on Thursday.

Essex Police said they were called in the early hours of Friday and the man died in hospital on Saturday night.

Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone who was in High Street, Roydon, where a burnt out car was found a short time later, to contact them.