Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Buisson was jailed for eight years in September last year

A serial burglar has been ordered to pay Lord Sugar more than £173,000 in compensation after targeting his Essex home during a £1.2m crime spree.

David Buisson stole mostly cash and jewellery from homes and businesses in Epping Forest and Canvey Island between December 2015 and June 2017.

The 50-year-old admitted 11 burglaries and two attempted burglaries and was jailed for eight years in 2018.

He has now been ordered to pay compensation to eight of his victims.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told Buisson made £1,270,379.50 from the burglaries.

Judge Ian Graham ordered that he pay the compensation, which includes £173,977.77 to Lord Sugar.

Image caption Buisson was ordered to pay compensation to his vicitms, including more than £173,000 to Lord Sugar

Prosecutor Callum Munday said that £294,973 of Buisson's assets could be realised.

Judge Graham ordered the confiscation of these assets during a hearing at Basildon Crown Court.

He gave Buisson three months to comply with the court order and said he would spend an extra four years in prison should he fail to do so.

Buisson, of Stanley Place in Ongar, Essex, was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant in the Spanish town of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol in April 2018.

Essex Police said officers investigating Buisson had found tools and items used for drilling and lock picking at addresses linked to him in Ongar and Woodford.

They also found a stolen drone and jewellery.

A seized computer showed internet searches had been made for some of the addresses that were later burgled.