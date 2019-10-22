Murdoch Brown stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of murder
Two men and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.
Murdoch Brown died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May, and a second man was injured.
Police said a 32-year-old man from Leytonstone, east London, a 27-year-old man from Hale End, east London, and 17-year-old-boy, from Edmonton, north London, were arrested on Monday.
They are being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A 27-year-old woman from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
After his death Mr Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father".
His partner Michelle Bunch said life would "never be the same again" after his death.
Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "We've been working tirelessly to investigate Murdoch's death and find the answers his family so desperately need."
He urged anyone with information about Mr Brown's death to contact the force.