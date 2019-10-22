Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daniel Boakye was given a minimum term of 11 years and eight months

A man has been jailed for life for the 2017 machete murder of a father of two.

Daniel Boakye, 32, of Western Green, Dagenham, will serve a minimum of 11 years and eight months for the killing of Daniel Adger in South Ockendon.

He admitted the offence, as well as being concerned in the supply of drugs, in December 2017 but sentencing at Basildon Crown Court was delayed for legal reasons.

Zakaria Lahrar had previously been jailed for the killing.

Mr Adger, 34, died after being attacked with a machete in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August 2017.

A police investigation found Lahrar and Boakye "conspired to attack Mr Adger", who ran outside to call for help after the attack at about 13:00 BST.

Several passers-by came to his aid but he later died of his injuries in hospital.

Image caption Mr Adger was attacked with a machete at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August 2017

CCTV footage showed Lahrar meeting Connal Cocker-Dawkins, 20, at a hotel in Grays shortly after the murder.

Cocker-Dawkins, of Denmark Street, Plaistow, was jailed for three years on 8 March for conspiring to supply cocaine. He was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Luis Jordan, 34, of Church Road, Manor Park in east London, is due to stand trial for murder on 24 February 2020.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Zakaria Lahrar was also jailed for the murder of Daniel Adger

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "Daniel Adger was subjected to a violent attack and suffered terrible wounds which sadly led to his death.

"There have been some delays in Boakye's sentencing due to legal reasons but he has been in prison since his arrest.

"Boakye and Lahrar will now spend a long time in prison and I hope that this brings some comfort to Mr Adger's family."