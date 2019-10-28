Essex cash machine raids: Teen detained for role
A teenager who was part of a ram-raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year has been detained.
Tommy Lee Mitchell, 19, of Fern Hill Lane. Harlow, Essex, was sentenced to six years and six months in a young offender institution at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He had admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.
The gang stole £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England.
The nine men, several of whom are from the same family, stole vehicles with a combined value of about £400,000 to use as getaway cars, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
During one attempted raid, the gang drove at 100mph (160km/h) through the Dartford Tunnel while throwing fire extinguishers at a police officer to deter pursuit, a previous hearing was told.
The eight other men, were previously jailed for their involvement at a sentencing hearing on 18 October, were:
- Shane Stanley, 37, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for nine years
- Walter Mitchell Senior, 42, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for nine years
- Walter Mitchell Junior, 21, of Potterfields, Harlow was jailed for eight years
- Jack Mitchell, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years
- William Mitchell, 30, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for seven years
- Levi Mitchell, 35, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for seven years
- Sid Clark, 32, of Broadfield, Harlow, was jailed for four years
- Ross Whitford, 24, of Ryecroft, Harlow, was jailed for four years