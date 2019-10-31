Image copyright Chris Packham Image caption Packham "crammed" 14 Eddie and the Hot Rods song titles into Autumnwatch on BBC Two on Wednesday

TV presenter Chris Packham has revealed he managed to slip 14 song titles into an Autumnwatch episode in tribute to a rock band's recently deceased frontman.

Barrie Masters, of Eddie and the Hot Rods, died earlier this month, aged 63.

Their best-known song, the 1977 top 10 hit Do Anything You Wanna Do, was among the titles Packham "crammed" into his links on the BBC Two show on Wednesday evening.

Packham, 58, said the song "still excites and empowers" him.

He posted a picture on Facebook alerting fans of the band to his exploits.

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images Image caption Chris Packham mentioned the name of 14 Eddie and the Hot Rods songs in tribute to Barrie Masters

Formed in Canvey Island, Essex in 1975, Eddie and the Hot Rods were part of the pub rock scene, which included Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury's band Kilburn and the High Roads.

Masters was their original singer and only constant member.

After Autumnwatch's four presenters opened the live show in a homage to the Teletubbies, Packham claimed it took him back to his "Teenage Depression", the name of another of the band's Top 40 hits.

He later said that "sometimes when you look at the wildlife on this programme you 'Don't Believe Your Eyes'", another song by the band.

Keen music fan Packham has form for sneaking song titles into his TV appearances.

He has previously namedropped songs by acts such as The Cure and The Smiths, and once mentioned 49 David Bowie songs during a series of Springwatch.