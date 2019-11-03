Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the car struck the Spinnaker Inn at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car struck a pub in Essex.

Police said a man in his 40s died when the vehicle hit the Spinnaker Inn in Hythe Quay, Colchester at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

Three other people have been taken to hospital - one with life-changing injuries, Essex Police said.

The arrested man is also being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.