Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stuart McClung was "such a good soul", according to a friend

A man killed when a car ploughed into a pub has been named locally.

Stuart McClung, 36, was a "gentle giant" and his death has been "devastating for the community", said a friend.

Mr McClung, a guitarist with reggae band the New Town Kings, died when a white Nissan Qashqai hit The Spinnaker in Hythe Quay, Colchester, Essex at 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is also being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.

Image caption Police urged anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the crash to contact them

Chris Hease paid tribute to his friend, saying he was "such a good soul" and would be "missed so much".

"He was just a legend and just a gentle giant. Just a really, really nice guy," said Mr Hease.

He said the musician and DJ, who had performed on BBC Introducing with New Town Kings, was an "inspiration".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr McClung has been described as a talented musician

Three others who had been at the pub were taken to hospital, including a 34-year-old man who suffered life-changing injuries. A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were treated for minor injuries.

The team at The Spinnaker paid tribute, writing on Facebook: "We are devastated that a wonderful talented young man has lost his life through no fault of his own and pass on our condolences to his family, girlfriend and friends."

Image caption Friend Chris Hease lays flowers outside the Spinnaker Inn

Police want to hear from anybody who saw a white Nissan Qashqai in the area before the crash, and anybody who was in the pub who has not already been in touch.