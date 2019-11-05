Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry on Tuesday morning

A lorry driver has been arrested after a cyclist died in a road collision.

Emergency services were called to Rawreth Lane in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 10:30 GMT and a man in his 60s was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old man from Leicester was being questioned on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a collision.

Essex Police appealed for witnesses and people with CCTV or dashcam pictures to come forward.

In a statement the force said: "In particular we need to speak to anyone who saw a white, silver curtain-sided lorry in the lead up to the collision or afterwards and how it was being driven."