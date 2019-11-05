Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Stuart McClung played guitar for reggae band New Town Kings.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a car crashed into a pub and killed a "talented musician" has been released.

Stuart McClung, 36, was described by his partner and sister as a "gentle soul" and a "much loved brother, partner and friend".

He died when a Nissan Qashqai hit The Spinnaker in Hythe Quay, Colchester, Essex at 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

The arrested man, 40, has been released under investigation by police.

Three others who had been at the pub were taken to hospital, including a 34-year-old man who suffered life-changing injuries.

A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were treated for minor injuries.

The arrested man was also being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm and assault.

Image caption Police urged anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the crash to contact them

Mr McClung played guitar with reggae band the New Town Kings.

In a statement issued via Essex Police, his partner Vikki Spall and sister Kelly McClung said: "Stu was a kind and gentle soul, a talented musician, and a much loved brother, partner and friend.

"We would like to thank our family and friends for their support and kind words, and the emergency services and staff of Colchester General Hospital for all they have done for us."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr McClung has been described as a talented musician

The team at The Spinnaker paid tribute, writing on Facebook: "We are devastated that a wonderful talented young man has lost his life through no fault of his own and pass on our condolences to his family, girlfriend and friends."

Image caption Friend Chris Hease lays flowers outside the Spinnaker Inn

Police want to hear from anybody who saw a white Nissan Qashqai in the area before the crash, and anybody who was in the pub who has not already been in touch.