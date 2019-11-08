Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint died in March at the age of 49

Possessions belonging to The Prodigy star Keith Flint, including gold discs, his specially-designed bed and a nose piercing, have been sold for £347,750.

More than 170 lots were auctioned to settle liabilities following his death at his home in Dunmow, Essex, in March.

Three MTV awards from 1997 proved to be the most expensive lot at £16,000 and his bespoke bed sold for £8,500.

The Cambridge auction house which organised the sale said it had "surpassed all expectations".

The varied lots included clothing and boots, backstage passes, number plates, LPs and paintings which Cheffins fine art director Martin Millard said were "an insight into Keith's personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life".

Image copyright Cheffins/PA Media Image caption Flint's three Moonman MTV awards from 1997 proved to be the most expensive lot on the night, selling for £16,000

Image copyright Cheffins/PA Media Image caption Flint helped design the one-off oak and steel bed which sold for £8,500

After the sale, Mr Millard said the interest in it had been "phenomenal".

"There was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet," he said.

"The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate."

Image copyright Cheffins/PA Media Image caption Flint was rarely seen without one of his nose rings and piercings. This selection sold for £2,200, before fees

Image copyright Cheffins/PA Media Image caption Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000

The auctioneers had not released pre-sale estimate prices because valuing them was "almost impossible".

Flint, who sang on The Prodigy's hits including Breathe and Firestarter, died on 4 March at the age of 49.

A coroner heard that he died due to hanging, but recorded an open conclusion, deciding there was not enough evidence to say he had intended to take his own life.

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets along the route of Flint's funeral procession to "raise the roof" in tribute to the singer.

Image copyright Cheffins/PA Media Image caption The Firestarter singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200