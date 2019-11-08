Image caption Pham Thi Tra My, 26, and Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, were among the victims

The names of all 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex have been released by police.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among the victims.

Their bodies were found in a lorry trailer in an industrial park in Grays on 23 October.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: "May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims' families."

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.

"Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims' friends and families."

The victims are:

Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh

Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An

Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An

Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Huy Thanh, 33-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau

Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An

Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An

Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An

Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An

Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh

Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong

Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue

Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong

Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong

Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong

The bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer in the early hours of 23 October

The bodies were found on the Waterglade Industrial Estate in a container which had been shipped to nearby Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, has appeared in court charged with offences including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Extradition proceedings have also begun against 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, who was arrested in Dublin on a European Arrest Warrant.

Police are also seeking two brothers from Northern Ireland, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, who are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.

There have been 11 arrests in two provinces of Vietnam in connection with the deaths.