A man died from multiple injuries after he was struck by a car that crashed into a pub's smoking area, an inquest heard.

Musician Stuart McClung, 36, died after the Nissan Qashqai hit The Spinnaker in Hythe Quay, Colchester, Essex at 00:30 GMT on 3 November.

Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford was told he died at the scene.

It heard the cause of death was traumatic compression of the abdomen and multiple limb and pelvic fractures.

Mr McClung, from Colchester, played guitar with reggae band the New Town Kings.

He was previously described as a "gentle soul" and a "much loved brother, partner and friend" in a statement from his partner and sister.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray adjourned the inquest for a date yet to be fixed, pending a possible criminal prosecution.

Image caption The car crashed into the pub's smoking area, the inquest heard

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released under police investigation.

He was also being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm and assault.

Three other people were also injured in the collision.