Car stolen in Essex crashed after police pursuit
- 15 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A stolen car crashed into another vehicle after it was pursued by police.
The Audi Q3 went missing in Essex along with a Ford Fiesta before police in Barking, east London, spotted it.
The 4x4 "crashed into an innocent member of the public" who was in a vehicle on River Road, Barking, police said.
The Audi also "collided with street furniture". The stolen Fiesta was "recovered intact", police said on Twitter.