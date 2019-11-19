Clacton French bulldog puppies stolen by masked men
- 19 November 2019
Four 10-week-old French bulldog puppies have been stolen after their owner was threatened by masked men.
Police said two men forced their way into a home in Freeland Road, Clacton, Essex, just after midnight.
One person was threatened with a hammer before the thieves left via neighbouring gardens.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has seen bulldog puppies for sale, to get in touch.