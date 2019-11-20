Image copyright PA Image caption Chloe Haines was charged with assault and recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft

A 26-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of trying to open a passenger plane door during a flight from the UK to Turkey.

A cabin crew member was scratched as she tried to stop the door of the Jet2 flight to Dalaman opening on 22 June.

The plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by two RAF fighter jets.

Chloe Haines, of High Wycombe, appeared before Chelmsford magistrates charged with assault and acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft.

She was released on bail on the condition she does not travel from any UK airport.

Ms Haines, of Station Road in Loudwater, is due at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 December.