Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A woman has been detained in a counter-terrorism operation in Brentwood

A woman arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences will face no further action, detectives have confirmed.

The 27-year-old was detained by counter-terrorism officers during a planned search in Brentwood, Essex, in August.

She had been released on bail as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Officers searched an address in Brentwood and another in Reading.

No further details on the operation have been revealed.

A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Regional Organised Crime Unit confirmed the woman "has been released and will face no further action in relation to this case."