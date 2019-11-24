Arrest as man hit by car dies in Canvey Island
- 24 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car.
The pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a Vauxhall Astra at about 04:20 GMT in Somnes Avenue, between the junctions with Link Road and Canvey Road, in Canvey Island, Essex.
The driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police closed the road and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.