The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were discovered in a refrigerated trailer

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a lorry in Essex.

The 36-year-old man from Purfleet, Essex, is also being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a refrigerated lorry in Grays on 23 October.

The arrested man was taken into custody in Dalston, east London, on Monday.

Eight women and 31 males, including two boys, aged 15, were among those who died.

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, of Craigavon, County Armagh, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey earlier to conspiring with others to assist illegal immigration between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.

Another man, Christopher Kennedy, of Darkley, County Armagh, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with human trafficking offences. No pleas were entered.