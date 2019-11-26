Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daynolin Reddy was found guilty after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court

A motorcyclist who killed an 82-year-old man as he crossed the road has been jailed for two and a half years.

Dennis Piper was hit by a blue and white Suzuki motorbike on Cambridge Road in Harlow, Essex, on 3 October 2017 and died later that night.

Daynolin Reddy, 31, of Walthamstow, north-east London, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court

PC Heidi Lee said Reddy's actions were "reckless and completely unnecessary".

Mr Piper had been returning to the Oasis Hotel after having lunch with his wife and daughter when he was hit by the motorcycle, Essex Police said.

Prior to the crash a witness saw Reddy, of Mayfield Road, perform a "wheelie" when pulling away from traffic lights, the force said.

During a police interview he denied pulling the wheelie and said he had braked after seeing three people crossing the road as he thought they would stop to allow him to pass.

Reddy has also been banned from driving for four years.