Image caption A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal crash near Debden Park High School

A 12-year-old boy has died and five others were hurt in a hit-and-run crash near a school.

The crash happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT.

Essex Police said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation" and have started a murder investigation.

Two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman were among those injured.

It is thought all the teenagers were pupils at the school.

The force has appealed for help locating a silver Ford KA, which a spokesperson said was "likely to have damage to [its] front".

Det Ch Insp Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, called the crash "a truly shocking incident".

"I would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene," he added.

Police earlier said Willingale Road could not be accessed from junctions on either side of the school and the area remains cordoned off.

Image caption Police said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation"

