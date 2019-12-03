A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which a 12-year-old boy died has been arrested, police say.

The 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the car crash outside a school in Loughton, Essex.

Two boys, 15, a 13-year-old boy, a girl, 16, and a 53-year-old woman were also hurt in the crash.

Emergency services were called at about 15:20 GMT after the crash happened close to Debden Park High School.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

