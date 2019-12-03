Image copyright Instagram Image caption Harley Watson, 12, was described by his school as "liked and loved"

A 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside a school has been named locally as Harley Watson.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder as well as the attempted murder of four other teenagers and a 23-year-old woman who were hurt in the crash.

It happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.

The school described Harley as "liked and loved" by pupils and staff.

Image caption Flowers and messages to Harley Watson and his family have been left at the scene of the crash

Essex Police said officers are looking for a silver Ford Ka that was "likely to have damage to [its] front".

Earlier, the force took the step of naming Terry Glover, 51, as someone they wanted to speak to in connection with the crash.

It is understood all the injured children - two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, and a girl, 16 - are pupils at the school.