Loughton hit-and-run: Harley Watson named as victim
A 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside a school has been named locally as Harley Watson.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder as well as the attempted murder of four other teenagers and a 23-year-old woman who were hurt in the crash.
It happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.
The school described Harley as "liked and loved" by pupils and staff.
Essex Police said officers are looking for a silver Ford Ka that was "likely to have damage to [its] front".
Earlier, the force took the step of naming Terry Glover, 51, as someone they wanted to speak to in connection with the crash.
It is understood all the injured children - two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, and a girl, 16 - are pupils at the school.