Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The officers were doused with petrol while responding to disorder

Eight police officers who were doused with a watering can full of petrol have been commended for bravery.

Justin Jackson, 28, attacked the officers with the flammable liquid during disorder in Basildon, Essex on 5 May.

The officers were given Judges' Commendations by Judge Samantha Cohen.

Two officers were hospitalised after ingesting the noxious liquid and Ch Supt Kevin Baldwin said all eight had shown "courage and bravery".

Jackson, of Ward Close, was jailed for three years and nine months at Basildon Crown Court in November.

He had admitted eight counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to cause injury.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Justin Jackson doused the officers during disorder as police tried to arrest a youth riding a stolen motorbike

Ch Supt Baldwin said: "They were subjected to a terrifying ordeal as they had a flammable liquid thrown over them.

"However, they still managed to continue their shifts that day - helping to keep your communities safe.

"These commendations given by Her Honour Judge Cohen recognise their actions that day."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jackson, of Ward Close, was jailed for three years and nine months at Basildon Crown Court in November

The commendations read: "They were faced with a very volatile situation to begin with, which escalated in an entirely unpredictable way.

"They keep their cool afterwards and are a credit to the force."