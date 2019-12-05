Image copyright JustGiving/Gemme Jeffryes Image caption Ben Lloyd died while on holiday in Spain

A man drowned in the sea while on holiday with his friends in Spain, an inquest heard.

Ben Lloyd, 33, from Harlow, Essex, was swimming off La Gaviota beach on the Costa Del Sol on the evening of 1 July when he "got into difficulties".

The Chelmsford inquest heard a police officer dragged him to the beach and gave him CPR, but he died at the scene.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray concluded Mr Lloyd died as the result of an accident.

Mrs Beasley-Murray called the incident "tragic" and expressed her condolences to family members.

Mr Lloyd worked as a barman at The Lamb and Lion in Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend, and after his death his family launched a campaign to raise £6,000 to repatriate his body.

At the time of his death, his sister Gemma Jeffryes described him as an "amazing man with the kindest of hearts" and said he lived his short life to the full.