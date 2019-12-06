Image caption The body was found at St John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford

A man believed to be a rough sleeper has been found dead in a churchyard.

He was discovered at about 11:20 GMT on Thursday at St John's Church in Chelmsford, Essex.

Rev Gemma Fraser said the death of the man, who has not been identified, was "desperately sad" and the church would be open late for people to pay their respects.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Temperatures in Chelmsford fell as low as -1.2C (30F) in the early hours of Thursday.

Rev Fraser said the churchyard was sometimes used by rough sleepers, and others, "not always for the best of reasons".

'More rough sleepers'

She said staff at the church in Moulsham Street were unaware if the man had been seen there before, adding that the issue of homelessness in Chelmsford was getting "more and more serious".

"We are encountering more and more people sleeping on the streets at the moment, and we are certainly dealing with more people with issues," she said.

The man was known to Chess, the homelessness charity and night shelter which works with the church, and its chief executive Rob Saggs said he had been told space was available.

He said: "We are absolutely devastated by the news of another death in Chelmsford, especially when we had a bed space available. It was a needless death."

Georgina Pearson, who found the body in a stairwell while walking her dog at the churchyard, said: "I am shocked, it's a real tragedy.

I can't understand how something like this can happen nowadays in Chelmsford, a wealthy city. We are caught up in the trappings of Black Friday and then something like this happens."

The man's death is the second is as many years in Chelmsford.

In February 2018, homeless man Rob O'Connor was found dead in a shop doorway after overnight temperatures dropped to -2C (28F).