Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a school.

Harley Watson died after being struck by a car near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on Monday.

Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane in Loughton, spoke only to confirm his name and age at a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He is also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside Debden Park High School

Harley's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy", adding: "We are so devastated by what has happened."

Det Ch Insp Rob Kirby thanked the local community for their help since Monday's "tragic event", and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Christian Cavanagh, executive head teacher, described Harley's death as "a young life so tragically lost".