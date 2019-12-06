M25 closed as crane overturns on both carriageways

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Concrete has been scattered across the carriageway by the crane, making it impossible for cars to pass.

The M25 has been closed after a crane overturned over both carriageways.

Police warned the road will be shut for "some considerable time" after the crane toppled at Junction 27 (M11) in Epping, Essex, at about 16:45 GMT.

It has caused huge tailbacks in both directions, with more than 10 miles of traffic on the clockwise carriageway.

Traffic congestion is stretching back to Junction 29 (A127) on the anti-clockwise carriageway. Essex Police said no-one has been seriously injured.

The Essex Fire and Rescue Service said six engines were at the scene.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The crane overturned over both sides of the carriageway

Highways England warned motorists to avoid the area.

Highways England said: "The road is likely to remain closed for some time whilst this work continues and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so."