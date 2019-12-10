Image copyright United in Kind Image caption Molly Cooper, Martin Brandon, Dennis Smith Martin Brandon and Shirley Wood toasted the Bicknacre Friendship Club

Four people in their 80s have become two couples through meeting at a social club which aims to combat loneliness.

Shirley Wood and Dennis Smith, both 87, and Martin Brandon and Molly Cooper, both 86, met at the Friendship Club in Bicknacre, near Chelmsford, Essex.

The four have also all become "good friends" through the club, which has just held its Christmas lunch.

Mr Brandon said he and Ms Cooper "just clicked". While Mr Smith and Ms Wood said they enjoy each other's company.

Neither couple have plans to marry yet.

But Mr Brandon and Ms Cooper said they were "very much in love". "She is beauty in my eyes," added Mr Brandon.

Image caption Martin Brandon, 86 said Molly Cooper, also 86, was "beauty in my eyes"

Ms Wood said: "I moved to Bicknacre from Kent about six years ago to be near my daughter after my husband died.

"I didn't know anyone in the village but moving here was the best thing I ever did. Dennis and I are great friends, we do a lot of things together and it's lovely to have someone else to cook for."

The Bicknacre Friendship Club is part of the United in Kind organisation.

It is supported by Essex County Council.

Image caption Shirley Wood and Dennis Smith, both 87, met at Bicknacre's Friendship Club

Parish councillor for Bicknacre, Sandy Sinclair, said: "I started the club seven years ago to offer good old-fashioned friendship and it now has over 60 members.

"We host monthly lunches at the pub, 'learn to play bridge' sessions, afternoon teas and other events throughout the year.

"Everyone is made to feel welcome and I just love seeing people happy and helping each other."

She said the two couples were "good friends" and attend the bridge sessions as well as other social gatherings held by the club.