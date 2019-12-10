Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A schoolboy killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash died of a severe head injury, an inquest has heard.

Harley Watson, 12, was struck by a car outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on 2 December.

He was taken to Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London but was pronounced dead at 16:43 GMT, the coroners' court in Chelmsford was told.

Terence Glover, 51, of Loughton, has been charged with Harley's murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

At a two-minute inquest opening on Tuesday, Essex coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said that post-mortem examination at St Thomas' Hospital on 6 December gave Harley's provisional medical cause of death as a severe head injury.

Essex senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray asked for "the court's sympathy be expressed to Harley's family at this very difficult time" and adjourned the inquest until a date to be fixed.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside Debden Park High School

Mr Glover, of Newman Lane, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday and will return to court for a plea hearing on 31 January.

The attempted murder charges relate to 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Glover is also accused of driving a Ford Ka dangerously in Willingale Road.