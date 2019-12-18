Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Aldridge was jailed for 18 months

A drunk bus driver who hit a teenager as he was crossing the road and then drove away with schoolchildren on board has been jailed.

Andrew Aldridge, 49, drank a bottle of alcohol before picking up pupils from two schools in Southend on 26 February.

He was driving up a hill when he struck the teenager who was crossing the road.

At Basildon Crown Court, Aldridge admitted dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol and was jailed for 18 months.

Aldridge, of Princes Street in Southend, continued driving the double-decker bus despite being told by passengers he had struck a pedestrian before he put his bus out of service, Essex Police said.

Officers breathalysed the driver at the scene and he was three times over the drink-drive limit. Aldridge was searched and officers found an empty bottle of alcohol.

The injured teenager, who was struck in Ness Road in the Shoebury area, spent three days in hospital after the crash and had to undergo surgery.

PC Gill Brettell said: "Aldridge had a duty to keep his passengers and other road users safe and he failed this the moment he got behind the wheel of his double-decker bus intoxicated.

"He was caught on camera parking his bus and buying alcohol before making attempts to disguise his actions.

"Worryingly, he had carried out his duties for almost five hours ahead of colliding with an innocent schoolboy who was on his way home.

"It was immediately obvious he had struck and injured the teenager but continued to drive off, despite the concerns of his passengers."