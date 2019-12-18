Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

A sixth person has been arrested over the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, Essex, on 7 May, and a second man was injured.

A 19-year-old man, from Buckingham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and supplying a controlled drug.

Two other men are due to stand trial on 14 April charged with murder.

Toyn Williams, 27, of Winchester Road, Hale End, east London, and Jay Dice, 32, of Mayville, Leytonstone, east London, were arrested in October. They are also charged with attempted murder and supplying Class A drugs.

A 17-year-old boy from Edmonton, north London, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.

A 27-year-old woman from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while inquiries continue.

A 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in May and further arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, She too has been and released while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michelle Bunch previously said life would "never be the same again" after Murdoch Brown's death

After his death, Mr Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father".

His partner Michelle Bunch said life would "never be the same again".