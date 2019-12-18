Essex

Purfleet body: Inquest into unidentified man washed ashore on the Thames

  • 18 December 2019
Image caption The body was found washed up on the north shore of the Thames estuary near Purfleet

A man whose body was found washed ashore by a ship's crew remains unidentified.

His body was found at Purfleet near Tilbury Docks in Essex, on 13 July.

An inquest into his death, held at Essex Coroner's Court, heard a post-mortem examination found he had drowned.

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion and said "very scant circumstances" were known about the individual's death.

