Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

A third man has been charged with a stabbing murder.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May. A second man was injured.

Reece McHutcherson, 19, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and supplying a controlled drug.

Two other men are due to stand trial on 14 April charged with Mr Brown's murder.

Toyn Williams, 27, of Winchester Road, Hale End, east London, and Jay Dice, 32, of Mayville, Leytonstone, east London, were arrested in October. They are also charged with attempted murder and supplying Class A drugs.

Mr McHutcherson is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michelle Bunch said life would "never be the same again" after her partner's death

After his death, Mr Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "a devoted father".

His partner Michelle Bunch said life would "never be the same again".