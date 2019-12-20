Man charged over Christmas Eve fight death
- 20 December 2019
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 25-year-old who died after a fight on Christmas Eve last year.
Paul Wallington died in hospital five days after a row outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood, Essex.
Leslie Wiseman, 30, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 23 January.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Wallington died from a head injury.