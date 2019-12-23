Image copyright PA Image caption Chloe Haines also scratched a crew member who tried to stop her opening the door mid-flight

A woman has admitted trying to open an airplane door during a flight prompting two fighter jets to be scrambled.

Chloe Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, also scratched a crew member who tried to stop her opening the door on the Jet2 flight to Dalaman, Turkey, on 22 June.

Two RAF fighter jets rushed to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, causing a sonic boom across Essex.

Haines, who admitted two charges, is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 January.

She pleaded guilty on Monday to endangering the safety of a passenger plane and assault by beating.

'Troubled young person'

Haines' barrister Oliver Saxby told Chelmsford Crown Court there was "no question" Haines was drunk at the time.

Mr Saxby told the court: "On any analysis, she's a troubled young person with a number of serious issues.

"Seventeen days before this incident, she had been sentenced to a community order for not dissimilar offences, not committed in the air but with alcohol and a loss of control.

"That order had not had a chance to bite."

He said Haines, of Station Road in Loudwater, had "to her credit engaged more fully with Alcoholics Anonymous".

Judge Charles Gratwicke warned Haines that "all sentencing options remain open".

Her bail conditions include that she does not travel from any UK airport.