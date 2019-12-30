Image copyright Colchester United Image caption Martyn King averaged over a goal every two games for Colchester United

Colchester United's record goal scorer Martyn King died aged 82 on Christmas Day, the club announced.

The Birmingham-born striker scored 139 goals in 227 appearances for the club between 1956 and 1964.

King, who also played for Wrexham, jointly holds the records for most goals in a match and most hat-tracks scored for Colchester.

A minute's applause was held in tribute to King ahead of Colchester's League Two match with Exeter on Sunday.

The club said in a statement: "Everyone at Colchester United's thoughts are with Martyn's family and friends at this sad time."

King was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2008, alongside his forward partner Bobby Hunt.

The club said the pair "famously forged an unstoppable partnership".

Both King and Hunt scored four goals in Colchester United record 9-1 win against Bradford City in December 1961.

King moved to Wrexham in 1964 scoring 15 goals in 45 appearance for the Welsh club.