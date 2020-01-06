Image copyright PA Image caption The maternity unit at Basildon University Hospital has been hit by several scandals in the last two years

A mother died hours after childbirth because she did not receive enough blood by transfusion at a scandal-hit maternity unit, an inquest has heard.

Gabriela Pintilie, 36, lost six litres of blood after giving birth to her daughter via a Caesarean section at Basildon University Hospital.

The Romanian-born mother, from Grays, Essex, bled to death over several hours in February after a "breakdown in communication", the inquest heard.

Her baby was born healthy and survived.

Mrs Pintilie had been due to give birth to her second child on 28 February but arrived three days earlier when her waters broke.

After a series of delays doctors decided to attempt to induce a vaginal delivery, but when that was unsuccessful she was given a Caesarean section.

The baby was born at 21:35 GMT on 26 February but Mrs Pintilie was rushed into surgery after haemorrhaging and died seven hours later, the inquest heard.

Dr Malcolm Griffiths, a consultant gynaecologist not affiliated with Basildon University Hospital and brought in as an expert witness, told Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford that Mrs Pintilie lost 600ml of blood - a usual amount for a C-section - by 22:00, however half an hour later she had lost another two litres.

Blood and blood clotting products were requested and Mrs Pintilie was given two units of O negative universal blood and six units of blood matched to her.

None of the clotting products was administered.

Dr Griffiths said: "Appropriate blood products were provided but due to confusion... they weren't administered."

Basildon Hospital's maternity unit has been hit by several scandals and was rated "requires improvement" after a Care Quality Commission inspection last July.

In the same month the coroner found the hospital's "neglect" contributed to the death of baby boy Ennis Pecaki, who died hours after his birth in 2018.

The inquest continues.