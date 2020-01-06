West Thurrock chemical leak: Exclusion zone set up
6 January 2020
Emergency services are attending a chemical leak after clouds of fumes were reported following a reaction in an industrial cylinder.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service has set up a 100m exclusion zone around the leak in Stoneness Road, West Thurrock in Essex.
People living in the area have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to stay inside.
Roads have been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.