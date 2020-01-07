Image copyright Facebook/The Sugar Hut Image caption Partygoers complained they caught a stomach bug after an event at the Brentwood venue

A nightclub has been "thoroughly disinfected" after customers at a New Year's Eve party fell ill.

Essex Live reported a number of people became "violently sick" after the event at The Sugar Hut in Brentwood.

Public Health England said the cause was unconfirmed but reported symptoms, such as vomiting and cramps, were consistent with the Norovirus bug.

The club apologised, adding: "It's just bad luck and one of those things. It could have happened anywhere."

The club is often featured in the television show The Only Way is Essex, also known as Towie.

In a statement on Twitter, music and events director at the club Dan Perrin, said: "If you've been ill then hopefully you're feeling a bit better by now and although it's not something which was under our control we're sorry that you had to go through it xx."

In response to comments on social media, he said: "This is a contagious virus, much like a common cold, in that it spreads from person to person and not from ice machines, air conditioning units, faulty dishwasher machines or poisoned drinks (to discount a few of the accusations levelled at us over the past few days).

"It hurts to have so much hate thrown at you. We will of course be deep cleaning and steaming every inch of the club."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug and is common during the winter months

Brentwood Borough Council said its environmental health officers had "received a number of complaints concerning individuals who had fallen ill" following a party at the venue.

"The investigation into the cause is ongoing and, on Public Health England (PHE) and Brentwood Borough Council advice, the venue has been thoroughly disinfected as a precaution," it added.

Dr David Edwards, from PHE, said: "We start to see norovirus outbreaks at this time of year in environments where people are mixing closely together and it can spread easily."

Norovirus is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK and symptoms, which include vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramps, typically disappear after two to three days.

More information can be found on the NHS website.