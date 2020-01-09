Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The colonel was found hidden under a bed

A Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders logo stolen from a restaurant has been found hidden under the suspected thief's bed.

Thieves legged it with colonel's large head from the front of the KFC in Colchester High Street over Christmas, police said.

However, officers kept abreast of the matter, and while searching a house for other items found the sign under a bed.

They said two men were "dealt with for their silly behaviour".

Officers posted about their finger-lickin' find on Facebook, using the hashtag "winner winner chicken dinner".

A KFC spokesman said: "We've heard of some weird fetishes - but this is ridiculous. Under the bed?

"We'll have to get him steam-cleaned now."