Essex

Stolen Colchester KFC Colonel Sanders found under bed

  • 9 January 2020
KFC stolen logo Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The colonel was found hidden under a bed

A Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders logo stolen from a restaurant has been found hidden under the suspected thief's bed.

Thieves legged it with colonel's large head from the front of the KFC in Colchester High Street over Christmas, police said.

However, officers kept abreast of the matter, and while searching a house for other items found the sign under a bed.

They said two men were "dealt with for their silly behaviour".

Officers posted about their finger-lickin' find on Facebook, using the hashtag "winner winner chicken dinner".

A KFC spokesman said: "We've heard of some weird fetishes - but this is ridiculous. Under the bed?

"We'll have to get him steam-cleaned now."

Image copyright Google
Image caption The chicken runners made off with the sign from the front of the shop

