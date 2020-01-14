Image copyright Angela Markides Image caption Keira Markides was assisted by her parents and friends on the lemonade stand

More than 100 people turned out to buy lemonade from a six-year-old as she raised more than £2,000 for victims of the Australian bushfires.

Keira Markides wanted to do something to help after hearing about the situation in Australia in school.

With the help of her parents she set up a lemonade stand at their Harlow home.

After she posted letters through neighbours' doors it was shared on social media and about 100 people came to buy a drink.

Image copyright Markides family Image caption Keira Markides received a message from an Australian fireman "which made her day"

Keira's mother, Angela Markides, 37, said the family did not expect the story to catch people's imaginations in the way it had.

She said: "We are very proud of Keira but we aren't really jumping up and down as she hasn't done anything out of the ordinary for her, she has always been a very caring little girl."

After seeing the interest online, Keira's parents stayed up until 02:00 GMT making lemonade to ensure there would be enough on Sunday and sold it for 50p a cup.

Keira's Just Giving fund has already raised more than £1,700 and Mrs Markides said she still had to add the cash collected from the lemonade sales to that.

"She has received donations from Australia as well as here and she even got a message from an Australian fireman thanking her which made her day," Mrs Markides said.

The cash raised will got to the Salvation Army Bushfire Relief fund.

In a Facebook video Keira said: "Thank you all for coming to my lemonade stand and thank you all for helping me raise money for the Australian fires."