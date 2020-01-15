Police officer run over in Chafford Hundred trying to stop car
A police officer has been dragged to the floor and run over by a car he was attempting to stop.
The driver mounted a grass verge in Chafford Hundred, Essex, and drove towards two officers at 21:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
The other officer reported she was punched in the face by the driver, but was able to detain the man following a short chase.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in custody where his is also being questioned on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and resisting arrest.
Ch Insp Richard Melton said: "No officer should ever be assaulted during their job."
He said the pair had been discharged from hospital and welfare checks were being conducted ahead of their return to work.