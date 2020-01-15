Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were attempting to stop a car on Drake Road in Chafford Hundred, Essex

A police officer has been dragged to the floor and run over by a car he was attempting to stop.

The driver mounted a grass verge in Chafford Hundred, Essex, and drove towards two officers at 21:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

The other officer reported she was punched in the face by the driver, but was able to detain the man following a short chase.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody where his is also being questioned on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and resisting arrest.

Ch Insp Richard Melton said: "No officer should ever be assaulted during their job."

He said the pair had been discharged from hospital and welfare checks were being conducted ahead of their return to work.