Image copyright Essex Police/Family handout Image caption Maureen Hampson and her husband John died following the crash on Romford Road

The daughters of a couple who died following a crash as they pulled out of a country park have called for the speed limit to be reduced by 10mph.

Maureen Hampson, 86, was driving a Ford Focus out of Belhus Woods Country Park in Aveley, Essex, when it crashed with a van on 3 June.

She died on 17 July from pneumonia as a result of her injuries while her husband John, 89, died months later.

The family told an inquest the speed limit should be cut to 40mph (65km/h).

The couple lived nearby in Upminster, east London.

The inquest at Essex Coroner's Court concluded Mrs Hampson died as a result of the crash while Mr Hampson died from natural causes, contributed to by injuries suffered in the crash on Romford Road.

PC Jason Howard told the inquest it was likely Mrs Hampson "did not conduct a check to her opposite side" in the moment before pulling out or "she looked and did not see the Transit van".

The court heard the driver of the van had attempted to take avoidance measures but had been unable to prevent the crash. Neither he nor his passenger were seriously injured.

The couple's daughters Rosalind Southern, Julie Green and Marion Robinson described their parents as "truly wonderful people" and said they wanted to see the speed limit lowered from 50mph (80km/h) on the stretch of road where the crash happened.

They added they were pleased that the occupants of the van were not seriously hurt in the crash and thanked emergency services for their support.